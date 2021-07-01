Steamship Authority Concludes Cyber Attack Investigation

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority (SSA) said that it has officially concluded its investigation into the cyber attack that interrupted some of the ferry’s services last month.

Ferry schedules were unaffected and safety was never compromised, said the authority.

Officials with the service also said that at no point did they cooperate with the criminals responsible for the attack, or pay a ransom.

Third-party investigators, cybersecurity experts and authorities worked with the SAA during the investigation, and said that no customer information was compromised by the attack, and that new safeguards have been added.

The full statement from the Steamship Authority can be found below: