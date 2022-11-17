Steamship Authority Switching to Canned Water at Snack Bars

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority snack bar locations will soon replace bottled water with canned water as its supplier—Sodexo Live!—makes the switch to reduce single-use plastic’s impact on the global market.

Authority officials said that customers can expect the change to roll out over the coming weeks.

The new products are 16-ounce resealable containers from Open Water, a brand dedicated to reducing plastic’s impact on the environment. The cans are 100 percent recyclable aluminum.

“All of us at the Steamship Authority remain committed to pursuing the most environmentally friendly operations possible, and this is a significant step in that direction,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis in a statement from the Steamship Authority.

“We are pleased that Sodexo Live! and Open Water are collaborating to make this important sustainability effort a reality.”

The resealable cans also comes as many communities that host the Authority’s ports move to ban or otherwise reduce single-use plastic products.