Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Due to Gusts, Possible Cancellations

February 17, 2025

M/V Barnstable. Courtesy of the Steamship Authority.

HYANNIS – The national weather service is warning that high wind gusts may cause cancellations on the Steamship Authority’s Hyannis-Nantucket and Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard routes Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind advisories for the northeast region. 

Change and cancellation fees today are being waived, and reservations can be modified by visiting the Steamship Authority website, by calling the Steamship Authority, or by visiting one of the terminals.

The latest schedules of operation for the ferry service can be found on their official website here

