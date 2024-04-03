You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees for Winds, Coastal Flooding Possible

Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees for Winds, Coastal Flooding Possible

April 3, 2024

FALMOUTH – With high winds expected for the Cape and Islands for Wednesday into Thursday by the National Weather Service, ferry officials are warning travelers to be prepared for potential disruptions.

The Steamship Authority said cancellations are possible on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes amid gusty winds.

They have waived change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled through Thursday morning due to the forecast.

Changes can be made online or by phone, as well as in person at one of their terminals. National Weather Service officials said that some coastal flooding may be possible during the storm, as well. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 