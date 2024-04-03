Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees for Winds, Coastal Flooding Possible

FALMOUTH – With high winds expected for the Cape and Islands for Wednesday into Thursday by the National Weather Service, ferry officials are warning travelers to be prepared for potential disruptions.

The Steamship Authority said cancellations are possible on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes amid gusty winds.

They have waived change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled through Thursday morning due to the forecast.

Changes can be made online or by phone, as well as in person at one of their terminals. National Weather Service officials said that some coastal flooding may be possible during the storm, as well.