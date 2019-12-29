Study Shows Coral Reefs Healthier with Less Nutrients and Organic Carbon

WOODS HOLE–A study shows that coral reefs with higher microbial diversity and lower levels of nutrients and organic carbon are healthier.

The study, conducted by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and the Centro de Investigaciones Marinas at the Universidad de la Habana in Cuba, analyzed seawater from 25 reefs in both Cuba and the Florida Keys. Generally, the less healthy reefs were in their state due to human impact, such as overfishing and pollution.

Research showed that levels of organic carbon and nitrogen concentrations were found near more accessible reefs for humans as opposed to reefs that were harder to reach.

OceanX and the National Science Foundation funded this research.

For more information, click here.