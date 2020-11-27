In studio today we have Dennis Mills, the location leader for Wreaths Across America. Dennis talks to us about the program which places wreaths on the graves of Veterans in National Cemeteries across the country. Find out how you can help with this effort to honor our Veterans.
Sunday Journal Discussion with Wreaths Across America
November 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
