Surging Inflation is Forcing People and Businesses to Adapt

December 12, 2021

Courtesy of Peter Schmeck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running up against price increases that far exceed her modest pay raise.

The owner of a pastry business in Massachusetts has had to reduce his product offerings and personally absorb higher costs.

A grocery chain executive in Connecticut said his company is splitting its higher costs with its suppliers so it doesn’t have to raise prices across the board.

Across the United States, the highest inflation in a generation is heightening financial pressures and forcing people to try to adapt to a new reality.

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO, The Associated Press
