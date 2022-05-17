Survey to Assess Outer Cape Health Needs

PROVINCETOWN – A survey through Barnstable County will allow Outer Cape communities to assess whether their health needs are being met locally.

Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet residents are urged by county officials to participate in the survey that will help determine if towns should create, redesign or eliminate certain health and social programs.

The survey will not require participants to identify themselves, though they can choose to do so and be interviewed by public health staff.

The survey can be accessed electronically online here, or at the towns’ public libraries.