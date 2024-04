BOURNE – The Mayflower II returned to her home berth at the State Pier in Plymouth on Thursday.

The replica of the historic ship underwent routine maintenance this past winter at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

The vessel drew many onlookers as it passed through the foggy Cape Cod Canal yesterday morning.

According to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, the Mayflower II will be open to the public on Saturday.