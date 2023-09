NANTUCKET – A Netflix production in development on Cape Cod and the Islands is facing push back from members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, causing some delays in filming.

The production team for “The Perfect Couple” starring Nicole Kidman was shooting what they said was B-roll footage of a car driving on Nantucket that did not require actors.

Union members arrived to picket the shoot, leading to the production team canceling filming for the day.