Three Cape Resorts Seeing $40M in Renovations Ahead of Summer

YARMOUTH – Three Cape resorts are getting $40 million in renovations ahead of the busy summer season.

Red Jacket Resorts said the first phase of a collection-wide renovation schedule will be completed by May for the Red Jacket Beach Resort, Riviera Beach Resort, and Blue Water Resort.

Upgrades will include almost 400 newly designed standard guestrooms, family suites, and vacation cottages, and more.

Nicholas Farina, Vice President of Operations at EOS Hospitality, who acquired the Red Jacket Resorts portfolio in 2021, said they are expecting more demand this upcoming season and so were ready to invest the $40 million.

“Since acquiring Red Jacket Resorts nearly three years ago, we continue to see so much interest in Cape Cod with new direct flights, extended seasons and new inventory across the region,” said Farina in a statement.

“As we look to the 2024 season, we are seeing more demand than ever which is why we are readily investing $40 million into this renovation.”

The following is the list of changes expected at teach of the three locations, according to EOS Hospitality: