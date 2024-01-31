Three Cape Resorts Seeing $40M in Renovations Ahead of Summer

YARMOUTH – Three Cape resorts are getting $40 million in renovations ahead of the busy summer season.
Red Jacket Resorts said the first phase of a collection-wide renovation schedule will be completed by May for the Red Jacket Beach Resort, Riviera Beach Resort, and Blue Water Resort.
Upgrades will include almost 400 newly designed standard guestrooms, family suites, and vacation cottages, and more.
Nicholas Farina, Vice President of Operations at EOS Hospitality, who acquired the Red Jacket Resorts portfolio in 2021, said they are expecting more demand this upcoming season and so were ready to invest the $40 million.
“Since acquiring Red Jacket Resorts nearly three years ago, we continue to see so much interest in Cape Cod with new direct flights, extended seasons and new inventory across the region,” said Farina in a statement.
“As we look to the 2024 season, we are seeing more demand than ever which is why we are readily investing $40 million into this renovation.”
The following is the list of changes expected at teach of the three locations, according to EOS Hospitality:
At Red Jacket Beach Resort, visitors will enjoy a complete refresh to its 163 rooms as well as the addition of family-friendly suites featuring a King bed and full-sized bunks, each with their own private nook.
At Riviera Beach Resort, all 125 rooms will undergo a full transformation with guests now able to book the standout Family Suite that sleeps up to eight and boasts four queen beds and a dining area.
At Blue Water Resort, a redesign of the 109 rooms is underway which will include the Two Bed – Two Bunk Suite sleeping up to eight. Blue Water Resort also offers dog-friendly rooms ideal for two to four guests.