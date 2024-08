HYANNIS – A dead shark washed up on a South Shore beach this week.

The town of Duxbury says a thresher shark measuring about 13 feet in length was found on Duxbury Beach Thursday morning.

NOAA Fisheries will work to determine the cause of death.

In other shark news, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently reported a rare sighting of a hammerhead shark on Cape Cod (photo below). It happened on July 20th off Monomoy Island.