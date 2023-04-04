You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Charges; Admonished by Judge

April 4, 2023

President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say Donald Trump conspired to undermine the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy.

That’s according to a historic 34-count felony indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Trump, who stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

The 16-page indictment contains new details about a scheme that prosecutors say involved multiple payoffs to two women, including a porn star, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, ERIC TUCKER, JENNIFER PELTZ and WILL WEISSERT, The Associated Press
