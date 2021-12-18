You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Uncertainty Follows Court’s Rejection of Purdue Opioids Deal

Uncertainty Follows Court’s Rejection of Purdue Opioids Deal

December 18, 2021

UNDATED – A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company.

But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process is celebrating, including some advocates who have lost loved ones to the nation’s ongoing — and growing — addiction crisis.

Thursday’s decision halts a settlement that would have delivered billions of dollars to communities to fight the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Purdue says it will appeal.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 