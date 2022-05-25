You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / US Safety, Savings Rules Set Stage for Baby Formula Shortage

US Safety, Savings Rules Set Stage for Baby Formula Shortage

May 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis.

They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market.

Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market.

And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula.

Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

By Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 