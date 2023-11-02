You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Vets Ride Free with the Steamship Authority on Veterans Day

November 2, 2023

FALMOUTH – All veterans will be able to ride for free on Steamship Authority ferries on Veterans Day.

The offer is extended to those with a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge or retired status.

They may travel for free on all ferries, including both traditional ferries and the Nantucket high-speed ferry on Veterans Day. 

The offer is only for veterans, and does not include additional passengers, or the passage of a vehicle on a ferry.

Initially started in 2019, the promotion honoring the military has since been made an annual event.

