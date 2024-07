CHATHAM – Cleanup continues from the Vineyard Wind turbine failure.

The Chatham Harbormaster reported debris from the damaged GE Vernova wind turbine blade about three-and-half-miles southeast of Monomoy Island on Friday.

The public is being urged not to handle debris if they come across it, as fiberglass pieces can be sharp and lead to cuts.

Vineyard Wind is posting daily updates on the cleanup at VineyardWind.com.