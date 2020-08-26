You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Virtual Hearing Planned on Rail Trail Extension

August 26, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A virtual public hearing will be held by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on September 24 regarding an extension to the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

The proposed project would extend the trail through Yarmouth and onto Mary Dunn Road in Barnstable. Existing shared-use paths and a new shared-use passage would be utilized in the project.

Members of the public are invited to provide their questions and comments on the matter during the hearing.

To learn more, visit MassDOT’s website by clicking here.

