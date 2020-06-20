Virtual Walk for Hope to Kick Off Next Week

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation is hosting its Virtual Walk for Hope next week to raise awareness for housing issues across Cape Cod.

Walkers are encouraged to walk wherever they want, including on treadmills, in their yard, in their neighborhood, or along the beach, so long as it is done safely and abiding by social distancing protocols.

A goal of $50,000 has been set by the Housing Assistance for this year’s walk, of which over $20,000 has already been raised.

Housing Assistance is also partnering with the owner of Mainsail Events and Marketing, Jennifer Allard, to organize a virtual bingo night as a precursor event to the walk and to help raise funds for Housing Assistance’s programs.

“This is a fun way for people to spend a half hour online supporting our mission to ensure all on Cape Cod and the Islands have access to safe, stable housing,” said Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck in a statement.

“People have the opportunity to win some great prizes while giving back at a time when demand for our services is at an all-time high.”

Prizes include a $25 gift certificate to Alberto’s Ristorante in Hyannis, a $25 gift certificate to Cuffy’s of Cape Cod, and a $50 gift certificate to Puritan Cape Cod.

Participants are encouraged to make a donation of $10 or more, which will go towards operating four homeless shelters on Cape Cod, preventing families and individuals from becoming homeless, developing affordable housing, and helping the Cape’s workforce take necessary steps to become homeowners.

The bingo night will be hosted on Saturday, June 20 at 7 pm on the Housing Assistance Corporation’s Facebook page.

The Virtual Walk for Hope will be kicked off with a live event on the Housing Assistance’s Facebook page on June 27 at 2 pm.