Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Receives Top Ranking

HYANNIS – The Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod has been ranked among the Top 500 by the 2019 HomeCare Elite for the 14th year in a row.

HomeCare Elite is an annually published ranking of the top 25 percent of agencies, with a Top 100 list and a Top 500 list, overall from almost 10,000 reviewed agencies nationwide.

Winners are ranked by a variety of factors, including quality outcomes, best practice implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance.

VNA of Cape Cod is a member of Cape Cod Healthcare, and serves patients all across the Cape, as well as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“What it says for the organization is how committed we are to adding value to the community’s experience,” said VNA of Cape Cod President Ann-Marie Peckham.

“We take real pride in assisting Cape Cod residents to thrive in the community.”

More than 300,000 home care and hospice care visits are performed per year by VNA professionals.

“[We’re in] the top five percent. We’re really, really proud of this accomplishment,” said Peckham.

Peckham said that during her 35 years with the organization, she is most proud of her staff’s dedication and commitment in helping patients.

She also said that communication, review, and peer-coaching between the VNA of Cape Cod’s different teams across Cape help contribute to their high results.

“It’s a focus all the time that we’re just committed to,” said Peckham.