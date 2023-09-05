You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod National Seashore Visitors Brought $750 Million In Revenue In 2022

September 5, 2023

WELLFLEET – A recent report published by the National Park Service indicates that four million people visited the Cape Cod National Seashore in 2022, spending $548 million in the region.

The corresponding revenue supported 6,680 local jobs and brought a total income stream of approximately $750 million to the area.

“People come to Cape Cod National Seashore to relax on the beaches, recreate on trails, learn about its history, and immerse themselves in the diverse culture of this special place,” said Brian Carlstrom, Superintendent with the National Park Service.

“We recognize that this tourism is a critical driver to the local economy, bringing 6,680 jobs and $750 million dollars revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by economists with the National Park Service, which found $23.9 billion in spending in areas within a sixty-mile radius of national parks.

The lodging and restaurant sectors received the highest and second-highest benefits, respectively.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

