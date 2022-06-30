You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Volunteers Needed for Yarmouth Meals on Wheels Services

Volunteers Needed for Yarmouth Meals on Wheels Services

June 30, 2022

YARMOUTH – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is seeking volunteers to assist with their meal distribution programs in Yarmouth.

Drivers for the Meals on Wheels program are needed on a weekly and fill-in basis from 10 a.m. to noon, while assistants are also required for the on-site senior dining put on by the organization.

On-site volunteers are needed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meal deliveries are provided to residents enrolled in the program aged 60 and above. Deliveries usually take one to two hours.

Training will be provided beforehand, and Elder Services is advising that mileage reimbursement is available.

To learn more, visit Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands’ website by clicking here.

