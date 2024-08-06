WATCH: Falmouth Reports Turbine Blade Debris at Beaches

FALMOUTH – Fallout from the Vineyard Wind turbine blade failure continues across the Cape and Islands. Falmouth has reported what town officials believe to be debris in the water and on the beach at Black Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, Woodneck Beach and Old Silver Beach.

The Town says it’s actively monitoring the situation and taking action to remove debris that washes ashore, protect public safety, and hold Vineyard Wind responsible for the cost of cleanup.

Vineyard Wind is sending cleanup crews to remove the debris from the water and the beach.

Federal officials have extended the suspension of both energy production and construction as the investigation into exactly what led to the blade failure continues. Inspections of all blades manufactured at GE Vernova’s Canada facility are ongoing, with company officials saying they suspect manufacturing defects as the cause, rather than design failure.