WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Announces Motion to Intervene in Nuclear Wastewater Appeal

State lawmakers say they have a long road ahead in their opposition against Holtec International’s appeal to allow discharge of wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. The state DEP denied the permit that would allow the discharge under violating the Ocean Sanctuaries Act. Holtec has said previously that the water is treated and safe and that this discharge should be grandfathered in, although opponents like Barnstable/Duke/Nantucket State Rep. Dylan Fernandes said they are also concerned about potential economic impacts on tourism and fishing marketing. He and 18 other organizations including the Cape Cod Fishermen’s Alliance have filed to become an intervenor in the case and block the appeal. It’s a usually months-long process that is unlikely to wrap up soon.