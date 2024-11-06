You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: What’s It Like in the Court for Those Impacted by Pickleball Noise?

November 6, 2024

What’s it like in the court for those impacted by pickleball noise? Rob Mastroianni says his neighborhood’s issue with noise took them to court, but it was a chilly reception from fellow community members both there and at town meetings.

