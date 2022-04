WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet may purchase Maurice’s Campground for $6.5 million, if voters approve the move later this year at special town meeting.

Officials said that the acquisition could help tackle the town’s affordable housing issues.

The 21-acre campground nearby the Cape Cod Rail Trail was acquired by Maurice and Ann Gauthier in 1949, and their family has owned the land ever since.

In 1976, Maurice and Ann retired, turning the business over to their sons Martin, Moe and John.