White Ribbon Day Event Set For Thursday

WEST BARNSTABLE-An event to recognize White Ribbon Day will be held Thursday, March 5.

Hosted by Independence House in association with the Yarmouth Police Department and the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office, the event will promote the global movement that aims to bring awareness to violence against women and girls.

Men and boys across the world will pledge to wear a white ribbon as a sign of solidarity with victims.

Independence House is a local organization that addresses and prevents domestic and sexual violence.

The event will feature appearances from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, state representatives Tim Whelan and Will Crocker, and candidate for state

representative Steve Xiarhos.

The Yarmouth Board of Health and the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission will also be present to provide information and resources.

A light lunch will be provided to attendees.

The event will be held at Cape Cod Community College’s cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.independencehouse.org.