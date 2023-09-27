Wind Industry Faces Push Back from Locals

NANTUCKET – The offshore wind industry is facing push back from some Cape and Islands residents as development on projects continues.

An appeal was filed by Nantucket Residents Against Turbines with the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, looking to overrule a previous dismissal of the group’s prior lawsuit challenging environmental approvals for Vineyard Wind, a development under construction just south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The group contends agencies have not considered how the project will impact the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, which comes to the Cape and Islands annually to feed and raise their young.

Vineyard Wind officials said they are taking precautions to protect local marine life, and that the development is expected to begin producing power on a smaller scale by the end of next month.