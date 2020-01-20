Wind Jobs Act Headed to House Floor

BOURNE – The House Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act.

This act was authored by Bourne Congressman Bill Keating and cosponsored by Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

The legislation will provide funding for educational institutions to develop training programs for a workforce in the offshore wind industry.

$25 million in total would go towards eligible institutions that includes universities, community colleges, and union training programs.

“Southeastern Massachusetts is one of the country’s preeminent hubs of the blue economy,” said Keating in a statement from his office.

“There are already important programs being launched to develop the workforce needed for the offshore wind industry,” said Keating.

Bourne is home to the first wind crew training facility in the nation, the ribbon cutting ceremony for which was held by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in late October.

“Offshore wind energy won’t only bring clean, affordable energy to our homes and businesses, it will create jobs and empower local economies throughout New England and across the country,” said Congressman Joe Kennedy in the statement.

“As this emerging industry continues to grow, we must ensure American workers are prepared to capitalize on this economic opportunity with good jobs, workers protections, and the strength and support of labor unions.”