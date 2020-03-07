With Daylight Saving Arriving, Fire Officials Advise to Check Alarms

HYANNIS-Clocks are set to move forward for daylight saving time early Sunday morning, which provides fire departments across the nation with the opportunity to remind homeowners that they should check their fire and carbon monoxide detectors.

The United States Fire Administration has often advised residents to change the batteries for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when they change their clocks for daylight saving time.

Captain David Webb of the Hyannis Fire Department, who is in charge of fire prevention and emergency planning, said daylight saving time is an easy opportunity to take care of an important piece of safety.

“It’s a great reminder to check them and make sure you have working batteries, and if not, you can replace them,” Webb explained.

Neighbors should also be checked on, especially if they’re elderly and living at home alone.

“Or if you can’t help them, as always, call your local fire department; we’ll be more than glad to go out and assist, and help them install or replace batteries from the smoke detectors and also their carbon monoxide detectors,” Webb continued.

Detectors should always be kept up, even if they are a nuisance at times. If they are being an annoyance, they might have to be replaced. They should never be removed entirely, though, as they can help save lives.

Time is the enemy of those trying to escape fires or other household hazards that can trigger an alarm, so having these detectors prepared is important.

