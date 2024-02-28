You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth Wastewater Plans Breaking Ground

Yarmouth Wastewater Plans Breaking Ground

February 28, 2024

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth is breaking ground on the next phase of their wastewater plans as water quality across the region continues to see declines.

The ceremony is set for 10 am March 14 at the South Shore Drive infrastructure project including a new main facility, five pump stations, and 15 miles of gravity and force sewer mains total.

The initiative will also include 5 installation projects along Route 28 from the Barnstable to Dennis town lines, with contracts already out.

Town meeting voters approved over $207 million dollars for the wastewater system during the 2023 Town Meeting. 

Town Administrator Robert Whritenour called it a historic project for the community, boosting both environmental protection and economic sustainability.

