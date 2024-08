YARMOUTH – Red Jacket Resorts in Yarmouth is giving away free stays at a one-of-a-kind room this month.

The suite was designed with the theme of Rice Krispies Treats in partnership with the maker of the snack, Kellanova.

Bookings will be awarded to a limited number of fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel.

Click this link for more information.