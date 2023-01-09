Local Nonprofits Receive $40,000 in Grants

HYANNIS – Six local nonprofits were awarded a total of $40,000 from the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust.

Ten thousand dollars was awarded to Champ Homes for its transitional housing assistance program.

Cape Symphony received $5,000 for offering financial assistance and scholarships for arts education programs.

The same amount was awarded to Health Imperatives to support coordinating immigrant services in Barnstable County through its Partnering for Progress initiative.

The trust also gave out its next round of multi-year grants including $10,000 to Cotuit Center for the Arts for its ceramics studio and $5,000 to Cape & Islands Council, Boy Scouts of America for a welcome center at Camp Greenough in Yarmouth.

Outer Cape Health Services also received $5,000 for its new Harwich health center.

The Coop Foundation said the grants match the bank’s recent corporate giving focus areas of housing initiatives, social justice, and racial equity.

“The challenges facing Cape Cod, especially the severe housing crisis, homelessness and poverty are significant and require all of us to participate in developing and implementing solutions, whether it be a financial commitment or through volunteerism,” said Chair, President, and CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Lisa Oliver.

