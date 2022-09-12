You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Projects Benefiting from $19M for Coastal Infrastructure

Local Projects Benefiting from $19M for Coastal Infrastructure

September 12, 2022

Photo: Oak Bluffs Police/Severe weather off Martha’s Vineyard

HYANNIS – The state is awarding about $19 million in grants to address failing dams and boost coastal infrastructure resiliency.

Locally, the money will provide $100,000 for dam design and permitting in Plymouth, $30,000 for waterfront park seawall repairs in Falmouth, and $3 million for coastal bank protection in Oak Bluffs.

“As we continue to witness the impacts of climate change on the Commonwealth, it is important that we work to address the state’s aging infrastructure, such as dams, seawalls, and other structures,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“By investing in these types of critical structures, we will make Massachusetts communities more resilient to withstand stronger storm events and other impacts and ensure better safety and performance for years to come.”

State officials said that the funds will help boost safety as more severe storms continue to batter the region in recent years.

