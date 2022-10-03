Local Projects Receive State Conservation Grants

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently awarded $12 million in state grants for open space projects throughout Massachusetts, with some recipients located on Cape Cod.

The grants will help towns and land trusts safeguard spaces for outdoor recreation and conservation.

Dennis was awarded roughly $312,000 for the Tobey West conservation restriction. The 8-acre project will protect land that’s part of the historic Tobey Farm.

Harwich received $400,000 for the Six Ponds Great Woods conservation restriction that will further the protection of the town’s wellfield area.

The Harwich Conservation Trust also received $175,000 for its White Pond preservation project.

The Bowles Field Historic landscape project in Barnstable received $175,000 to create a coastal vista from Commerce Road to Sandy Neck Lighthouse across the harbor.

Eastham Conservation Foundation was awarded $175,000 to expand the Herring Brook Conservation Area.

“Investing in these important open space projects will make Massachusetts parks more resilient to climate change, increase the availability of open space and improve access to the outdoors for people in communities across the state,” Baker said.

