Vacation Home Rental Company Anticipates Influx of Visitors

BREWSTER – The state’s reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak is underway, and a local vacation home rental company anticipates that no shortage of visitors will be coming to the Cape and Islands in the coming months.

Joan Talmadge is the co-founder and co-owner of WeNeedAVacation.com, alongside her husband Jeff. The couple have led the team for over two decades, aiding visitors to the area in finding ideal homes to rent out for their vacations.

Joan said March and April were “quite devastating” months for vacation hosts due to the coronavirus outbreak, but she added that has ushered in a period of increased demand.

“We have seen an incredible increase in both inquiries and bookings in the last, I’d say, month or so; unprecedented,” Talmadge explained.

Talmadge said that with adults working from home and children being taught online, families are “anxious” to get out and take time off throughout the summer and potentially into the fall.

Interest through their website for longer term rentals spanning a month or more has also increased as things such as summer camps have been cancelled and more time has become available.

Hosts have expressed concerns about potential guidelines regarding sanitation protocols, and guests want to be ensured that houses are safe to enter.

Talmadge said that the WeNeedAVacation team will be able to assist owners when Governor Charlie Baker releases those health guidelines.

“We haven’t gotten them fully yet,” she said.

“The governor will be coming out, I believe, with cleaning protocol.”

Lodging is included in the second phase of the plan to reopen Massachusetts. The earliest that phase can be initiated is June 8, and it is expected that certain restrictions will be enacted for hotels and other lodging establishments.

Talmadge added that other associations within the industry and cleaning companies are currently developing plans of action.

Additional concerns from visitors, Talmadge said, include issues revolving around beaches and restaurants. However, she added that the Cape and Islands lends itself to social distancing, with plenty to do in the area while staying safe.