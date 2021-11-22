Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary Receives Funds For Solar Project

CUMMAQUID – Mass Audubon’s Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary recently announced that it was awarded a $100,000 matching challenge grant by the Tern Foundation’s TernSOLAR program to implement solar power at their new Discovery Center and a planned outdoor classroom.

The Tern Foundation is a locally based non-profit which provides funding for non-profits in the region.

The funds will help the Sanctuary reach its goal of becoming net zero by installing 52 panels at the Discovery Center and 26 panels for their outdoor pavilion set for construction next year.

“Across the state, Mass Audubon is looking to set goals to reduce carbon emissions by about 50% by 2030, and to meet net-zero by 2050, so organizationally we intend to play a lead role in achieving this full implementation of the state’s net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Ian Ives, Sanctuary Director at Long Pasture.

“Not only does it help us achieve our goal in raising money for the project, but it shows leadership regionally by a proven, trusted organization that hopefully inspires other businesses and individuals to act to do similar work on their homes as well,” he said.

The 78 panels will produce 30 kilowatts of solar power to complement existing heat pumps and net metered power produced by Long Pasture’s sister sanctuary in Dartmouth, Allens Pond.

The Discovery Center, which opened in September, is a multi-use building constructed as part of a $1.7 million campaign to expand the Sanctuary’s communal efforts.

Once completed the outdoor pavilion will be used to help accommodate local schools, community groups, non-profits, and special events.

The Discovery Center is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter