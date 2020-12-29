Long-Term Care Residents in Mass. Begin Receiving Virus Vaccine

BOSTON – COVID-19 vaccinations are now underway for residents of long-term care facilities across Massachusetts.

A retired teacher received the first dose of the vaccine at Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston on Monday, marking the first long-term care facility resident to be inoculated in the state for COVID-19.

This milestone comes following preparations made by the state and health centers to distribute the first rounds of vaccinations.

These doses have been set aside for long-term care and nursing facility residents, along with health care workers and staff members across the Commonwealth.