Longtime Cape League Coach Dies

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Baseball League has announced the passing of long time Falmouth Commodores coach Jeff Trundy.

He was with the League for almost 30 years, being named Coach of the Year in 2004, 2016 and 2019, and being inducted into the Cape League Hall of Fame this year. He was also inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2013.

“Known throughout the league and beyond as ‘Gentlemen Jeff’, coach Trundy left an indelible mark on everyone he interacted with. He not only coached the young men who had the privilege of playing under his leadership but also took a personal interest in their lives, mentoring them to play with integrity,” wrote Cape League officials in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to Patti, Jeff’s wife, and the entire Trundy family, friends, former players, and many others whose lives coach Trundy touched along the way.”

In addition to coaching, he also served as a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays.