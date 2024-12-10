You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Love Live Local Invites Cape Codders To Take Holiday Pledge

Love Live Local Invites Cape Codders To Take Holiday Pledge

December 10, 2024

HYANNIS – As school semesters end and the holiday season picks up steam, Love Live Local invites residents to take the Shift Local Pledge by committing to spend at least 10% of their holiday gift budgets at locally owned businesses.

According to the non-profit, for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the local economy, compared to just $43 of the dollars spent at national chains, strengthening economic strength and community character.

Last year, 168 people made the inaugural pledge, supporting 309 local businesses and generating over $175,000 in local revenue.

This year, Love Live Local hopes to double those participation numbers.

“This is a chance for all of us to make our holiday giving more meaningful,” said Jen Villa, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Love Live Local. “Every dollar spent locally is an investment in the well-being of our neighbors and the future of our community.”

To take the pledge, click here.

