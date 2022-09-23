Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses

HYANNIS – An upcoming community event in downtown Hyannis will highlight small businesses on Cape Cod.

Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said Love Local Fest celebrates Cape Cod with over 80 local vendors, musicians, and artists.

Converse said longtime vendors like Cape Cod Home Remedies and Mom & Pops Burgers will be returning to September’s event.

She said new businesses will also be present and commented on the opportunity it provides for them.

“A lot of people use the Love Local Fest to try out their new business. It’s a bit of an incubator for them to connect with customers and see how they respond to their product,” she said.

Converse said some of the locals participating already have another job or two and are trying to develop their business into their career.

“It’s exciting for us to see that growth potential and to try to help them out with that as much as we can,” she said.

Love Live Local advocates for small businesses in the area and creates awareness about the importance of shopping local.

Converse said the people who come to the festival aren’t just there to enjoy themselves but to show support for small businesses in the community.

“To encourage the local small businesses who are either just getting started or are still making it work despite all the challenges that we’ve had for the last few years,” she said.

This marks the 10th season of Love Local Fest, which has events in July, September, and December.

Converse said the festival fosters a sense of community for its vendors and provides resources for businesses year-round.

With kids activities and food and drink also available, Converse said the festival is for “anybody to come enjoy a sense of place here on Cape Cod.”

Love Local Fest is happening on Sunday, September 25 at Aselton Park in Hyannis from 11am to 5pm.

Listen to the full Sunday Journal interview with Amanda Converse.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter