Love Local Fest Returns To Aselton Park On September 24th

HYANNIS – Love Live Local’s Love Local Fest is set to return to Hyannis’ Aselton Park on September 24 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Now in its eleventh season, the festival supports local businesses and artisan by bringing over 80 pop-up vendors to one location, encouraging attendees to support the local economy in a family-friendly environment with music and games.

A variety of local food trucks including Mom and Pops Burgers, Seafood Sam’s, And Junior Betts BBQ will be on site, as well as beer and wine from Devil’s Purse Brewing Company and Truro Vineyards.

Local music acts the Catie Flynn Band and Funktapuss will perform from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, while the Cape Cod Maritime Museum will operate a kids’ zone featuring a touch tank with sea creatures and arts and crafts with Osterville Mercantile.

Taking place after Labor Day, when many seasonal visitors have left the Cape, the September edition of the festival offers a decidedly local flavor.

“Small, local businesses are the backbone of our community, and we hope to shine a bright light on that at our events,” said Amanda Converse, CEO of Love Live Local. “When people show up for the Love Local Fest, we see it as them showing up for our local shops, makers, restaurants and organizations.”

“When shopping locally is made so fun and so easy, it leaves a lasting impression that you take with you,” said Program Director Kelly O’Brien. “We hope that feeling continues to make a positive impact on the Cape’s economy throughout the year.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Cape Cod 5, Avangrid, True North Events Rentals, and Devil’s Purse Brewing Company.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter