You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Low Lying Roads Meeting Scheduled In Chatham

Low Lying Roads Meeting Scheduled In Chatham

February 12, 2024

Street flooding in Chatham from a storm in January.

CHATHAM – A new meeting is being scheduled for the Cape Cod Commission’s Low Lying Roads Project.

The Commission and the Woods Hole group are working with all 15 Cape Cod towns, over a three-year period ending this summer, to assess flooding vulnerabilities in the roadway network. Officials say the problem has been caused by a combination of sea level rise and storm surge.

The town of Chatham will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on February 29th after two roads were chosen to be fortified. Alternatives and cost estimates will be discussed for Morris Island Road and Ridgevale Road.  

To access the meeting, click here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 