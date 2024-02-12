Low Lying Roads Meeting Scheduled In Chatham

CHATHAM – A new meeting is being scheduled for the Cape Cod Commission’s Low Lying Roads Project.

The Commission and the Woods Hole group are working with all 15 Cape Cod towns, over a three-year period ending this summer, to assess flooding vulnerabilities in the roadway network. Officials say the problem has been caused by a combination of sea level rise and storm surge.

The town of Chatham will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on February 29th after two roads were chosen to be fortified. Alternatives and cost estimates will be discussed for Morris Island Road and Ridgevale Road.

To access the meeting, click here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter