Lt. Gov. Candidate Kim Driscoll On Cape Thursday

HYANNIS – Candidate for Lieutenant Governor and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will be on Cape Cod Thursday to meet with local agencies and community leaders.

“I’m excited to be in the region. I’ve been fortunate as Mayor in Salem for the last 16 years to get a firm understanding of some of the challenges at the local level, but in my estimation the best way to do it is to get on the ground and meet people directly,” said Driscoll.

The Lieutenant Governor hopeful will attend a roundtable discussion with Housing Assistance Corporation on affordable housing, an issue Barnstable County officials say is one of the biggest challenges facing the region.

“For me it’s a moral issue. I think everyone should have a right to a safe, affordable roof over their head. But in Massachusetts, beyond the moral implications, we’re also talking about a competitive disadvantage for our state. Inability to hire the people that we need across all our communities,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll will also meet with OpenCape, a Barnstable based non-profit looking to expand Fiber-Optic Internet access across the region.

First Hampden and Hampshire State Senator Eric Lesser and 14th Middlesex District State Representative Tami Gouveia are also running in the Democratic Primary.