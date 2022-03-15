Mass. Gas Costs Continue to Rise; Crude Oil Price Falls

HYANNIS – Prices at Massachusetts gas pumps continue to rise amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The most recent report from AAA Northeast shows that the average price for regular gasoline in the Bay State is $4.35 per gallon, which represents a 19 cent rise from the week prior and is 86 cents higher than what it was a month ago.

AAA said the cost for crude oil has fallen to under $110 a barrel after peaking above $123 shortly following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces last month.

If crude prices continue this way, AAA added, the extreme prices for gas might be somewhat relaxed.

The organization noted that the cost of crude oil makes up roughly half of what is being paid at the pump, so its continued decline would not fully alleviate high prices to fuel up.

Cape Cod gas prices range between $3.87 and $4.59, according to GasBuddy.com.