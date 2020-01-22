You are here: Home / NewsCenter / McMahon Picks Up Taxpayer’s Group Endorsement

McMahon Picks Up Taxpayer’s Group Endorsement

January 22, 2020


BOURNE – The Massachusetts Taxpayers Best Ally PAC has endorsed Jay McMahon for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate.

Group Co-Chairman Marty Lamb praised McMahon as the candidate who is committed to fighting higher taxes on Beacon Hill. McMahon’s opposition to implementing tolls on the Bourne and Sagamore bridges was also praised.

McMahon recently vowed to repeal the tax on short term property rentals if elected.

McMahon, a Republican, is seeking the  seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo, who stepped down in November for a job at Bridgewater State University.

The PAC gained notoriety in 2014 when they supported a ballot measure that looked to repeal automatic gas tax hikes in the state.

The vote passed.

Two other Republicans in the race include Jesse Brown and Jared MacDonald.

Five Democrats are running for the seat, including Becky Coletta, Thomas Moakley, Susan Moran, Jack Stanton and John Mahoney.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 