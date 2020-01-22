McMahon Picks Up Taxpayer’s Group Endorsement



BOURNE – The Massachusetts Taxpayers Best Ally PAC has endorsed Jay McMahon for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate.

Group Co-Chairman Marty Lamb praised McMahon as the candidate who is committed to fighting higher taxes on Beacon Hill. McMahon’s opposition to implementing tolls on the Bourne and Sagamore bridges was also praised.

McMahon recently vowed to repeal the tax on short term property rentals if elected.

McMahon, a Republican, is seeking the seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo, who stepped down in November for a job at Bridgewater State University.

The PAC gained notoriety in 2014 when they supported a ballot measure that looked to repeal automatic gas tax hikes in the state.

The vote passed.

Two other Republicans in the race include Jesse Brown and Jared MacDonald.

Five Democrats are running for the seat, including Becky Coletta, Thomas Moakley, Susan Moran, Jack Stanton and John Mahoney.