MacDonald Ends Bid for State Senate

BOURNE – Bourne Selectman Jared MacDonald has announced that he is pulling out of the race for the vacant Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat.

In a Facebook post, MacDonald thanked his supporters for their time and donations. He described the “new venture in (his) life” as enjoyable and rewarding.

He said the decision was based on giving more attention to his interests at home and within his own business ventures.

“It just was a little bit too short of a time period…to get everything settled at home in order to make a good run at it,” MacDonald explained.

The Republican did say he would consider running for the seat again in November.

“From now until then, I’ll just keep my name out there and keep plugging away at it,” MacDonald said.

“I think once everybody gets to know who I am, I shouldn’t have a problem getting into that seat.”

MacDonald was vying for the seat left vacant by Vinny deMacedo, who stepped down from the State Senate in November.

Republicans Jay McMahon and Jesse Brown remain in the race with five Democrats.

The winner of this spring’s special election will have to defend the seat in November.