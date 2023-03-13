Maintenance Work Underway On Railway Bridge

BOURNE – The New England District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recently announced that maintenance work on the Cape Cod Canal Vertical Lift Railroad Bridge in Bourne will begin on March 13, 2023 and continue for two weeks.

The bridge will be lowered each day from 7 am to 4 pm as work to rehabilitate and replace critical bridge components is underway, with work scheduled from March 13 to 17 and March 20 to 24.

The Canal will be closed to all marine traffic while work is ongoing, with USACE safety boats stationed on either end of the canal to halt approaching vessels.

The canal will be re-opened at the conclusion of each workday once deem safely possible by the USACE.

Maritime questions can be directed to the Duty Marine Traffic Controller at the Cape Cod canal Field Office by calling (978) 318-8500 or by utilizing VHF Channel 14.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter