Man Charged in Burning of Ballot Drop Box in Boston

October 27, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-Police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with lighting a fire in a Boston ballot drop box and damaging dozens of ballots.

Police said Monday that Worldy Armand of Boston was taken into custody late the day before after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the man authorities were seeking. Police say he also had an active warrant for receiving stolen property.

Armand faces a charge of willful and malicious burning. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.

By Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

