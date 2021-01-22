Man Charged with Killing Officer Loses Bid to Move Trial

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with shooting and killing a police officer on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2018 has lost his bid to move his trial off the popular summer destination.

The Cape Cod Times reports a judge recently ruled the murder trial of Thomas Latanowich will be held this summer in Barnstable Superior Court.

Latanowich’s attorney had requested the trial be moved off the cape, arguing that extensive local media coverage made it impossible to sit an impartial jury.

Latanowich is charged in the April 2018 shooting of Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a Barnstable home.

Associated Press